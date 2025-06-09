Legal practitioners urged to uphold ethical standards

Members of the judiciary also stressed the need for lawyers to appear in court with proper instructions from their clients and demonstrate respect towards the Bench. [Photo: FILE]

Legal practitioners across Fiji are being reminded of the importance of maintaining professional ethics, proper courtroom conduct and accountability in the

legal profession.

This follows a series of Ethics and Etiquette Workshops conducted by Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu and the Legal Practitioners Unit across the Western, Central and Northern Divisions.

The workshops targeted newly admitted lawyers and those with less than three years of experience, focusing on strengthening their understanding of professional standards and legal obligations.

Participants were reminded of the importance of proper courtroom attire, professional conduct, avoiding conflicts of interest and complying with the Legal Practitioners Act 2009 and the Trust Account Act 1996.

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Members of the judiciary also stressed the need for lawyers to appear in court with proper instructions from their clients and demonstrate respect towards the Bench.

The growing use of artificial intelligence in the legal profession was also highlighted, with practitioners advised exercising caution when using AI tools and ensure they continue to meet their ethical responsibilities.

A total of 341 legal practitioners attended the workshops, including 65 in the Western Division, 254 in the Central Division and 22 in the Northern Division.

The Chief Registrar intends to conduct the workshops annually to help newly admitted lawyers meet the mandatory requirements of their practising certificates.

Similar refresher workshops are also planned for senior legal practitioners as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and accountability within Fiji’s legal profession.