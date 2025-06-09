No evidence connecting recent deaths nationwide

The Fiji Police Force says it has found no evidence linking several deaths reported across the country, as investigations continue into

individual cases.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru says investigators have not established any connection between the cases and are following

established procedures to determine the circumstances surrounding each death.

“That is something that we have not established so far about the connections.”

Her comments follow the discovery of several bodies in recent days, including a woman found near Nadi Plaza in Martintar on October 15, a man

found in the Labasa River and a woman found at Thurston Gardens in Suva, as well as other cases that have been recorded over the past months.

Seru says police investigate deaths as unnatural or sudden deaths and follow internal procedures as part of their investigations.

She is urging anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward rather than speculate about possible links on social

media.