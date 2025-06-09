Opposition raises rights and unity concerns

[Photo: File]

The constitution amendment process must protect the rights and interests of all communities, says Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He also reiterated that national unity and racial harmony must remain central to any proposed changes.

This, according to He states that the constitutional review must take into account Fiji’s history and ensure the concerns of iTaukei, Rotumans and other communities are properly considered.

Speaking on FBC’s Your Voice: Countdown to the Polls, Seruiratu said the Opposition was participating in the process because a constitution affects every Fijian and carries long-term implications for the country.

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Seruiratu, who is also a member of the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, said the Opposition would continue exercising its responsibility to scrutinise the Government’s decisions.

He said the challenge was not simply agreeing on what the country wanted to achieve, but ensuring the process produced a document that people could accept.

Although he acknowledged that no constitution could satisfy everyone, Seruiratu said the rights, interests and concerns of Fiji’s different communities could not be overlooked.

His comments come as the Special Parliamentary Committee continues consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments, with the government also pursuing a national referendum on December 9.

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo defended the pace of the process, saying the government had spent the past four years exploring ways to amend the constitution.

Vosarogo said the government first attempted to make changes through Parliament but that effort was unsuccessful, leading to an approach to the Supreme Court for guidance on the amendment requirements.

He said the court’s interpretation subsequently provided a pathway for the current process.

Vosarogo maintained that completing the constitutional amendment during the current parliamentary term was preferable, given the opportunity to move the process forward within the available timeframe.

The Prime Minister has announced that the next general election will be held no later than February 6, 2027, while the proposed referendum is scheduled for December 9 this year.

Seruiratu said the Opposition had no issue with the election being held within the timeframe prescribed by the existing Constitution.

He emphasised that the election must proceed under the 2013 Constitution while Parliament considers the proposed amendments.