Seaqaqa research to support farmers

The Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, has highlighted the importance of agricultural research in improving food production, farmer resilience and innovation during a visit to the Ministry’s Seaqaqa Research Station.

In a statement, the visit allowed the Minister to engage with research and technical staff, observe ongoing projects and gain firsthand insight into efforts aimed at supporting farmers and boosting agricultural productivity in the Northern Division.

Tunabuna says agricultural research must remain focused on addressing the practical needs of farmers as the sector faces challenges such as changing weather patterns, rising production costs, pests and diseases.

He stressed that research outcomes should deliver tangible benefits on the ground, helping farmers improve yields, strengthen climate resilience and develop more profitable farming systems.

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The Minister also underscored the need for stronger collaboration between researchers, extension officers and farming communities to ensure new technologies and innovations are effectively adopted.

He noted that continued investment in research, technology and farmer support will be critical to achieving a more productive, diversified and resilient agriculture sector.

The visit forms part of the Minister’s engagement with agricultural stakeholders and Ministry operations in the Northern Division.