Police warn against unauthorised badge use

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force is warning members of the public and traders against the unauthorised use of its official badge for sales or promotional purposes.

Police say anyone found misusing the official emblem or a similar mark could face civil or criminal prosecution.

The official badge features St. Edward’s Crown above crossed batons, surrounded by a wreath with the words “FIJI POLICE” inscribed.

Police warn that unauthorised use of the badge may breach provisions of the Fiji Police Act 1965, the Public Order Act 1969 and the Crimes Act 2009.

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The Force is urging businesses, traders and members of the public to refrain from using the official badge without authorisation.

It stresses that those found responsible for violations could face legal action.