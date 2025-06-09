Ranveer Singh joins CP PLUS as brand ambassador to promote Made-in-India security technology

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

As India rapidly embraces smarter, connected lifestyles, the need for intelligent security has never been more important.

Reinforcing its commitment to making advanced security accessible, reliable, and proudly Made-in-Bharat, CP PLUS, India’s leading security and surveillance brand, has announced Ranveer Singh as its Brand Ambassador.

More than a brand association, the partnership represents a shared vision of confidence, innovation, and trust: values that continue to define CP PLUS as it empowers millions of homes, businesses, institutions, and public spaces with next-generation security technologies.

With one of India’s largest integrated manufacturing facilities for video security products in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, the country’s largest portfolio of STQC-certified solutions, and a steadfast commitment to the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, CP PLUS has emerged as one of India’s most trusted technology brands.

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Known as the ultimate showman and a generational performer, Ranveer Singh is uniquely positioned to amplify the company’s vision of making intelligent security solutions more accessible, relevant and widely adopted across the country.

Talking about the association, Ranveer Singh said: “It’s exciting to partner with CP PLUS, a brand that has consistently set new benchmarks in India’s security industry. As technology becomes increasingly integral to creating safer homes, workplaces, and communities, CP PLUS is leading the way with innovations proudly built for India. I’m happy to be a part of a brand that is transforming the way India thinks about security.”

Commenting on the partnership, Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS, said, “At CP PLUS, our journey has always been driven by the purpose to build a safer, smarter, and more secure India through innovation that people can trust. Today, technology is an essential part of everyday life and it is equally important to create greater awareness about the role intelligent security plays in protecting what matters most.

We are thrilled to welcome Ranveer Singh to the CP PLUS family. His authenticity, confidence, and ability to inspire millions resonate strongly with our brand philosophy.

Together, we look forward to taking the message of smart, Made-in-Bharat security solutions to every corner of the country while continuing to strengthen the trust that customers have placed in CP PLUS over the years.”

As CP PLUS continues to lead India’s security transformation, this association marks another significant milestone in the brand’s journey of combining world-class innovation with indigenous excellence.

Through this association, CP PLUS and Ranveer Singh aim to inspire greater confidence in smart security innovations while encouraging individuals, businesses, and institutions alike to embrace technologies that create safer environments for everyone.

Today, CP PLUS safeguards millions of locations across the country, from homes and retail establishments to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, transportation networks, government infrastructure, and critical installations.

Backed by cutting-edge innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and one of the industry’s strongest nationwide distribution networks, CP PLUS continues to redefine what it means to secure India’s future.