ZEG to honour veteran trainer Nanovu

Osea Nanovu (hat) with some of the boxers he trained.

Veteran boxing trainer Osea Nanovu will be among those recognised at next week’s ZEG Boxing Promotion event in Suva for his contribution to the development of boxing in Fiji.

Promoter Alfaaz Mallam says trainers often work behind the scenes and make significant sacrifices in helping boxers reach their potential, making it important that their efforts are acknowledged.

“These are trainers who do the hard yard. They also sacrifice with the boxer.”

Mallam confirmed that Nanovu will receive a trophy and an incentive in recognition of his years of service to the sport and the many boxers who have emerged from his training camp.

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“We will be acknowledging Osea for his contribution in boxing on the night, giving him a trophy and some incentive for his hard work.”

According to Mallam, several successful fighters have progressed through Nanovu’s programme, and other trainers may also be recognised for their contributions.

“There are a lot of boxers that have come through his training camp, and there are others that we would like to acknowledge on the night.”

Mallam believes coaches and trainers play a critical role in Fiji boxing and deserve greater recognition for the work they do behind the scenes.

“For me as a promoter, I’m just standing in front and selecting the boxers. I’m not producing the boxers. It’s coming from the camp of these trainers. We must say that they are doing a great job.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.