Ministry bets on tech to lift yields

Farmers growing sugarcane on Fiji’s rugged hillsides will soon benefit from a new mechanical harvester.

The government is taking steps to tackle a worsening labor crisis and improve productivity in one of the country’s key industries.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh said the specialized machine, sourced from Japan, was designed to operate on difficult terrains where laborers are reluctant to work.

He stated that if the harvester performs well this crushing season, more units would be brought in to support hillside farmers.

“Therefore, we are experiencing a significant labor shortage among the iTaukei. This is the main challenge, which is why we need to introduce machines harvesters that can replace manual labor. We currently have sufficient harvesters for plain fields, but we lack machines that can operate on hilly terrains.”

The move has been welcomed by Sugarcane Growers Council CEO Vimal Dutt, who says mechanization is the only way forward to solve chronic labor shortages.

“This has contributed greatly, but there are still more opportunities, especially for farmers working on hills and challenging terrains. Mechanization has yet to reach and assist these farmers fully.”

While flatland farmers have benefited from existing machines, he says those on challenging terrains are still waiting for meaningful support and this could be a game changer.

