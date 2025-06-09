Kadavu woman secures TIN at 53

[Photo: Sainiani Boila]

53-year-old Varanisese Qasevakatini of Ravitaki, Kadavu, has obtained her Tax Identification Number for the first time through the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection’s REACH programme in Vunisea.

Qasevakatini says the cost of travelling to Suva to access services at the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has been a major challenge.

The mother of Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians player Terio Tamani says she is grateful that the service has been brought closer to the people of Kadavu.

She also managed to obtain a second copy of her birth certificate through the Births, Deaths and Marriages service, which was available alongside FRCS at the programme.

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“I am so grateful to have a TIN card and to have it registered here. I am one of the lucky ones because I don’t have to travel to Suva to access the service.”

The REACH programme is now in its second day at the Namalata Central School grounds in Vunisea, offering a range of government and non-government services to the people of

Kadavu.

Other services include financial literacy training by the Reserve Bank of Fiji, housing assistance, services from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, and a women’s crafts showcase.

The three-day programme concludes tomorrow, bringing essential services closer to the people of Kadavu and reducing the need for them to travel to the mainland to access assistance.