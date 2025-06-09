Fiji's reef strategy supports Pacific Cop31 priorities

[Photo: File]

Fiji is linking its national coral reef conservation strategy to wider Pacific climate priorities, including ocean protection, climate finance, and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Director of Environment Senimili Nakora says Fiji’s National Action Plan for Coral Reef Conservation 2026 to 2031 supports international biodiversity commitments while strengthening marine ecosystem resilience.

The Director says the plan aligns with the Pacific’s four key priorities ahead of COP31, including stronger climate action and greater access to financing.

The Director says the plan contributes to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its target to conserve 30 percent of land and marine areas by 2030.

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“This week the Pacific is putting four pillars forward at pre-COP 31 keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, access to climate finance, elevating the ocean climate nexus and amplifying Pacific voices. The action plan that we have before you connects to each of these pillars. Reef survival depends on 1.5 degrees and the plan builds resilience alongside strong global ambition.”

She says the plan contains 82 actions across seven strategic areas, including sustainable fisheries, community empowerment, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable financing.

Nakora adds the plan also prioritises sustainable financing, recognising the vital role of reefs in climate adaptation, coastal protection, food security and biodiversity, while placing Pacific communities and traditional knowledge at the centre of its development.

The PS for Environment says the strategy will guide conservation efforts toward priority climate-resilient reefs, while addressing mangrove degradation and marine pollution.

“Currently, I can confidently say that it is backed by our legal reform work that is happening with our EMA amendments as well as our Endangered Protected Species Act including the amendments to our Fisheries Act which now recognise coral and strengthens enforcement. The plan also supports the Pacific Coral Reef Action Plan.”

Fiji hopes the plan will strengthen national reef protection while supporting the Pacific’s push for stronger ocean and climate commitments at COP31.