Fiji to strengthen maritime security in phases

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji will strengthen its maritime security system through a three-phase implementation plan aimed at addressing growing threats to the country’s waters and maritime resources.

Cabinet has endorsed the Fiji Maritime Security Strategy 2026 to 2035, which outlines a coordinated approach to tackling illegal fishing, transnational crime, cyber threats and climate-related risks.

The first phase will focus on establishing governance arrangements and introducing foundational reforms to improve coordination between government agencies.

The second phase will concentrate on developing maritime security capabilities and integrating operations across agencies responsible for protecting Fiji’s maritime domain.

Article continues after advertisement

The final phase will focus on building long-term maritime resilience to strengthen the country’s response to emerging security challenges.

The strategy also proposes the establishment of a Maritime Senior Officials Committee to oversee implementation, coordinate government policies and monitor progress.

With more than 96 percent of Fiji’s trade moving by sea, the Government says protecting maritime infrastructure and resources is critical.

Implementation will use existing government structures and remain subject to annual planning and budget allocations.

The strategy is also expected to strengthen regional cooperation, support resource-owning communities and reinforce Fiji’s role in maritime security across the Blue Pacific.