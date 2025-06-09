Fiji, Phillipines strengthen diplomatic ties

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji and the Philippines are moving to strengthen diplomatic ties through regular high-level consultations covering defence, security, trade and other areas of cooperation.

Cabinet has endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs.

Under the proposed agreement, senior officials from both countries will meet every two years to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The consultations will be held alternately in Fiji and the Philippines, with expert working groups to be established when necessary to address specific or urgent matters.

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The agreement will also provide opportunities to expand cooperation in agriculture, tourism, education and health.

The move follows the opening of the Philippines’ first embassy in Suva in March this year, marking a significant step in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Government says the proposed arrangement will provide a structured platform for ongoing dialogue and closer collaboration on shared regional and international priorities.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and create new opportunities for cooperation between Fiji and the Philippines.