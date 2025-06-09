Fiji develops new electrical appliance standards

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is developing new standards for household electrical appliances in an effort to improve consumer safety and ensure electrical products meet appropriate safety and performance requirements.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the initiative while speaking at the World Standards Day celebrations.

Kamikamica says the Ministry, through the Department of National Trade and Measurement and Standards, is currently working with stakeholders to develop the standards.

He says technical standards play an important role in ensuring electrical appliances used in homes are safe and renewable energy systems perform as expected.

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Kamikamica also revealed that the Ministry is developing a national standardisation strategy to better align international standards with Fiji’s economic and social needs.

He stressed that while international standards are important, they must be adapted to suit local conditions.

The Deputy Prime Minister says strengthening Fiji’s standards framework is important for consumer protection, infrastructure resilience and sustainable development.

The Ministry is also working on a broader national standardisation strategy to guide the adoption of international and national standards.