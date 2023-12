[Source: Supplied]

Fijian-born Kiara Abigail Miller has created history by being the first woman from Fiji to pass out from the US Marine Corps.

Miller graduated on December 23rd.

The 21-year-old left Fiji with her parents for the United States when she was just one year old.

Miller proudly received the iconic US Eagle, symbolizing the core values of the United States Marines, earlier this month.