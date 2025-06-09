FHEC questions grants to two institutions, Finance Minister clarifies

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has revealed that two higher education institutions received government funding in the current financial year despite not meeting the necessary criteria.

Director Eci Naisele revealed this during a presentation to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has told FBC News that the Commission Director has probably forgotten about his email where he had asked the Ministry of Finance to consider funding Pacific Polytech’s request.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

According to Naisele, only institutions that are fully registered and comply with rigorous quality assurance standards are eligible to receive government funding.

“So I think for the funding this year, for example, a total of about 35 of the 49 submitted, but only far less that are eligible for that funding. But we even submitted and even when it came out at the announcement of the budget on the day, even the number fell right down and some that we didn’t even fund were actually on board. So that I’m not really sure what actually the other pathway is.”

When questioned by Standing Committee member Parveen Bala on whether the Commission could name the institutions that received funding without its endorsement, Naisele revealed two names.

“There were about two or three off the head that didn’t come through, or if they came through, it’s either late or they didn’t meet the requirement. So honorable chairman, sir, and honourable members of the committee, off the cuff, I can mention Service Pro International and Polytech. So those are the two that came through, but because they didn’t meet the criteria, it was not recommended.”

DPM and Finance Minister Professor Prasad says the Commission can make submissions and advice, but the decision on the budget rests with cabinet and parliament.

Professor Prasad says that when parliament approves a budget, there is nothing unlawful and illegal about it.

