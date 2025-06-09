Faith leaders urged to help combat drugs

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

The Fiji Police Force is calling on faith-based organizations and community leaders to work together in addressing drug-related harm and preventing crime across the country.

Director of Community Oriented Policing, Rakesh Chand, says tackling drug-related issues requires more than law enforcement, with communities playing an important role in prevention, awareness and rehabilitation.

Chand says the Police Force is working to strengthen partnerships with religious organizations, traditional leaders, youths and other community groups to help reduce the influence of drugs, particularly among young people.

“We can partner, we can work together, we can cooperate, we can talk, come up with solutions. At your various faith-based organization level, or at your community level.”

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Chand says drug-related harm is also linked to wider social challenges, including unemployment, school dropouts and the vulnerability of young people to peer pressure and drug networks.

He says community policing initiatives are designed to support prevention and community engagement, rather than relying solely on enforcement.

The Fiji Police Force is also connecting people affected by alcohol and drug addiction to treatment services, while strengthening overdose prevention and community drug education.

Chand is urging faith-based organizations and communities to work alongside the Police Force in developing practical solutions to address the growing drug problem in Fiji.