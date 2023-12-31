Developers should be risked informed: Dr Sivendra

Development partners should be risked informed when dealing with climate-sustainable development projects in communities.

This has been highlighted by the new Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael.

Dr Michael believes that developers should be informed of the climate and disaster risk implications from project.

“So we can factually tell our development partner or those donors that we don’t want a footbridge that is adequately risk-informed; it has a street light for women to cross in the evening. It has railings where people with disabilities can access them. This is all the basic principle of basic development, but we need to walk the talk.”

Dr. Michael says that for us in Fiji and the Pacific who are living with the climate impacts in society, have risks that include inflation, the type of disaster, and its category, Pacific islanders are vulnerable.

He believes that Fiji should start using cost-benefit analysis more often, as the climate change division is not an implementing partner but a facilitator that needs to work with every sector to facilitate resources for the people and community.