Tabuya and Lobendahn discharged by court

Lynda Tabuya (left) and Dan Lobendahn.

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader’s Lynda Tabuya and Dan Lobendahn who were charged in relation to alleged vote buying last year have been discharged by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

This is after the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption filed a nolle prosequi in court.

They were charged with prohibition of vote buying.

It was alleged that Tabuya tried to gain or influence vote for the 2022 General Election by soliciting $1000 to Rock the Vote Volleyball tournament in May last year.

The FICAC Counsel informed the court that they were facing difficulty in getting a statement from former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as he has a pending investigation against him.

The Counsel also informed the court that they were also not able to authenticate the video submitted as evidence.

Tabuya’s lawyer, Adish Narayan there was not enough evidence against his client and that she should be discharged.

The court then discharged Tabuya and Lobendahn based on the submission made in court.