Community efforts lead conservation fight

Fiji’s wildlife and forests are under threat from fast forest loss, coral damage and endangered species.

Speaking during the International Day for Biological Diversity, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu urged all sectors of society to come together to protect the environment.

He warned that these challenges not only endanger Fiji’s natural heritage but also affect the culture and livelihoods of its people.

Bulitavu pointed to the government’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan as a key tool in tackling these issues.

This plan aligns with international efforts under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The Minister highlighted local successes, such as community-led marine conservation and the protection of vital areas like the Upper Navua Conservation Area.

He also noted ongoing projects including mangrove replanting, bans on single-use plastics, and improvements in waste management.

Bulitavu called on government bodies, businesses, communities, and young people to strengthen their efforts and work as one to safeguard Fiji’s environment for future generations.

