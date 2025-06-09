Coastal communities to have say on new fisheries law

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Coastal communities in Fiji are being given an opportunity to influence proposed changes to fisheries laws, particularly those affecting customary fishing rights, licensing and penalties for illegal fishing.

The Ministry of Fisheries has begun consultations on the proposed Inshore Fisheries Management Bill in the Eastern Division, with 40 participants attending the first session at the Vunisea Agriculture Station in Kadavu.

Representatives from Tavuki, Yawe, Nabukelevu, Naceva, Sanima and Ravitaki took part in the discussions, including village headmen, district representatives, resource management representatives and local fishermen.

Acting Principal Fisheries Officer Eastern Anare Luvunakoro says the consultations are aimed at hearing directly from communities about how the proposed legislation could affect their livelihoods and traditional fishing practices.

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The Bill covers key areas including customary fishing rights, licensing and permits, conservation measures, enforcement and penalties.

During the consultation, participants raised concerns and developed recommendations on the proposed provisions.

Communities were also given the opportunity to identify and rank the issues they consider most important, with their priorities to be formally submitted to the Ministry.

The Ministry says feedback gathered during the consultations will be used to refine the proposed legislation.

Further consultations are planned as part of efforts to ensure the new fisheries law respects customary rights while promoting the sustainable management of Fiji’s inshore fisheries.