CCTV demand surges

[Photo: FILE]

Demand for CCTV cameras has surged across the country following a recent increase in robberies and thefts, with more businesses and homeowners investing in surveillance systems to improve security.

From break-ins and grab-and-run incidents to assaults and road accidents, surveillance footage is increasingly becoming a key source of evidence, with many of these incidents being widely shared across social media and news platforms.

One of the country’s major technology retailers, Bondwell, says CCTV has become one of its fastest-growing business segments as demand for security solutions continues to rise.

Donald Hough, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Bondwell, says the company’s security and CCTV business has recorded significant growth in recent years.

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“Well, actually in the last two years, the business itself, as far as security and CCTV, at least at Bondwell, has grown 50% over the last two years, so its definitely something that’s on peoples mind.”

Hough says both businesses and homeowners are investing heavily in surveillance systems, with customers increasingly seeking coverage for entire properties rather than just entry points.

He believes the trend will continue over the coming year.

“For instance, just for the next at least 12 months, we’re looking at probably another 30% growth in that market. Because we’ve seen it accelerate over the last two years. So that’s the big thing.”

Suva’s retail sector has also reported positive outcomes from CCTV installations across the Capital City’s Central Business District.

Jitesh Patel, President of the Suva Retailers Association, says the cameras have proven beneficial for businesses, the public and law enforcement agencies.

“The cameras have been installed for about a couple of years now and the process has been good, the response and the help from the public and the police and the building owners especially. They have allowed us to put the cameras in the city, it has helped a lot and I know it has helped the police as well to monitor”

Patel says business leaders are expected to meet with the Fiji Police Force to discuss further security measures ahead of the festive season, when retail activity typically increases.

With security remaining a growing concern for many Fijians, industry players expect demand for CCTV systems to continue rising in the months ahead.