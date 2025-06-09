Cancer spike among iTaukei women

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society has recorded a sharp rise in cancer cases among the iTaukei population this year.

Palliative Care Officer Alumita Bera revealed that 84 of the 140 new cases so far involve iTaukei women, with breast cancer being the most common.

“For women, the most common cancer is breast cancer,following that is cervical cancer, then colorectal, ovarian, and other cancers of the reproductive organs.”

Bera shared that the Society usually registers around 500 cases a year but this does not include diagnoses from hospitals or private clinics, so the real number is likely higher.

She said they were now investigating why cancer is rising in iTaukei communities and whether lifestyle factors are playing a role.

She adds that if links are found, targeted awareness and prevention campaigns will be needed.

The Society is urging regular screenings, warning that cancer often develops without early signs.

