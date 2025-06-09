Call to recognise God in Fiji’s constitution

[Photo: Supplied]

A Nausori resident is calling for Fiji’s proposed 2026 Constitution to acknowledge God in its preamble and recognise Christianity’s historical contribution to the country.

Sandeep Singh says this must be done alongside recognition of other faiths and communities, while protecting every person’s right to religious freedom.

Presenting his submission to the Special Committee on the Constitutional Review, Ram said that, as a Sanathani Hindu, his faith guides his life.

He believes the Constitution should provide a moral foundation that unites Fiji’s diverse communities and sets clear expectations for the country’s leaders and institutions.

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Singh argued that the secular framework of the 2013 Constitution had not provided the moral direction he believes the country needs.

However, he acknowledged that it protects religious freedom and allows religious teaching.

Singh said the proposed Constitution should more clearly recognise the spiritual guidance that faith provides to many Fijians, without compromising the rights of people from other religions or those who hold no religious beliefs.

He wants principles such as truthfulness, compassion, justice, humility, integrity, service and care for others to guide public decision-making, education and relationships between communities.

Singh proposed four changes to the Constitution’s religious provisions, beginning with the inclusion of God in the preamble.

He said Christianity’s historical contribution must be acknowledged alongside the contributions of all other faiths and communities, with each person’s freedom of belief and choice fully respected.

Singh further proposed compulsory moral and civic education in schools, saying children should learn about different religions and traditional beliefs to promote understanding and respect among communities.

On parliamentary reform, Singh opposed the proposed reintroduction of the Senate, arguing that expanding Parliament to 78 legislators would place an unnecessary financial burden on taxpayers through salaries, allowances, staffing and administrative costs. He said parliamentary committees, independent expertise and public consultations could strengthen scrutiny without establishing a second chamber.

Singh also called for Hindi to be explicitly recognised in the proposed Constitution’s language provisions, pointing to its inclusion alongside English and iTaukei in the 2013 Constitution.

He argued that Hindi’s significance to the Indo-Fijian community warranted specific recognition.

On land use, Singh urged the Ggvernment to consider legal measures to address idle freehold land, arguing that unused land should be put to productive use to support national development.

He cited an estimated 3,000 acres of vacant freehold land as an example of land that could contribute to economic growth.

Singh said constitutional reform should uphold religious freedom, recognise Fiji’s diverse communities and ensure public resources are directed towards the country’s long- term development.