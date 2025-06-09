Cabinet endorses national intelligence reforms

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Cabinet has endorsed proposed reforms to Fiji’s national intelligence system to strengthen coordination, information sharing and the country’s ability to respond to emerging security threats.

The reforms aim to address gaps in coordination among government agencies by establishing a more effective and sustainable intelligence framework.

This will include clearly defined roles, responsibilities and reporting mechanisms to support national security decision-making.

As part of the initiative, Fiji will enter into a six-month partnership with the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, funded by the New Zealand Government.

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The partnership will assess Fiji’s existing intelligence structure and develop recommendations for reform.

The review will examine potential changes to intelligence functions, governance, staffing and operations, including associated risks and implementation requirements.

Government says the reforms are intended to improve cooperation between agencies, strengthen intelligence assessments and enhance Fiji’s national security capabilities.

The proposed changes will also emphasise appropriate oversight and accountability within the country’s intelligence system.