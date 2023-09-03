Business as usual on Father’s Day

Raj Kamal [right] with son Sagar Kamal

While many families around the country gathered together to celebrate Father’s Day today, it was business as usual for 65-year-old Raj Kamal.

The father of two assists his son, Sagar Kamal, with his wholesale egg distribution business by selling egg trays at their roadside stall in Khalsa Road, Tacirua.

Kamal says Father’s Day is always a special time because he gets treated by his family and loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

“Father’s Day is a very important day for me. I will be spending half of today with my son’s business, and then I plan to enjoy the rest of the day. We will have a party and lovo and things like that.”

Kamal says he is proud of his daughter and son, who are both married and look after him and his wife at their Baulevu home.

He says after committing over 45 years of his life as a taxi driver, he is happily enjoying his retirement, and he enjoys supporting his family in any way he can as well as spending time with his three grandchildren.