Arson suspect remanded in custody

The Suva Magistrates Court has remanded 33-year-old Sebastian Rakai in custody in connection with an alleged attempt to set fire to the Totogo Police Station, an incident that occurred last month.

Rakai is facing multiple charges, including attempted arson, damaging property, and criminal intimidation.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court.

The incident, which took place on the 21st of September, involved a beer bottle containing benzene allegedly thrown into the station by the accused.

It is also alleged that the accused armed with two hammers, wreaked havoc in the reception area, damaging office items.

The 33-year-old man is then alleged to have exited the station compound and attempted to set fire to vehicles parked along the road.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of this month.