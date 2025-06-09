$8.8M bridge upgrade to boost Taveuni connectivity

Four ageing bridges in Taveuni are set to be replaced under an $8.8 million government-funded project aimed at strengthening safety, access and economic activity on the island.

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the replacement of the Balili Bridge and the Soqulu 1, Soqulu 2 and Soqulu 3 bridges, located along Taveuni’s main arterial road.

The bridges have been identified as critical infrastructure requiring urgent intervention, with their current condition posing risks to safe and reliable transportation for communities.

Ro Filipe says the bridges are essential lifelines, supporting daily movement for villagers, school children and farmers transporting produce to markets.

“These investments are aimed at empowering communities, strengthening economic opportunities, and ensuring no Fijian is left behind.”

Ro Filipe adds the project aligns with the Fiji National Development Plan 2025–2029, which prioritises resilient infrastructure and balanced development, particularly in rural and outer-island areas.

The Minister says the bridge replacements also support the government’s broader vision to transform rural communities through improved roads, bridges, jetties and essential services such as water and sanitation.

Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2026, with the new structures designed to deliver safer, more reliable and climate-resilient crossings for future generations.

