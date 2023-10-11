Pine landowners encouraged to redeem shares

$6m has been give out as lease security bonus payout to Pine landowners today.

Speaking at the handout today in Drasa Lautoka, Acting Minister for Forest, Jese Saukuru, commends the symbiotic relationship between the landowners and the Fiji Pine Group.

He emphasizes that the venture has experienced significant growth in recent years, largely attributed to the landowners’ sacrifices and unwavering perseverance.

He highlights the promising opportunities available to landowners through the company’s share structure, urging them to make informed decisions regarding their rights.

Saukuru expresses the government’s encouragement for landowners to consider redeeming the Government’s 99.96% redeemable shares.

He says by doing so, landowners could take ownership of the industry and fully appreciate the myriad benefits it has to offer.

Saukuru says that this move will not only be seen as an investment in the Pine Industry but also as a means to foster a deeper connection between resource owners and the industry itself.

The Acting Minister stresses the importance of collaboration, highlighting that the success of resource owners is linked to the Pine Industry model’s overall success.