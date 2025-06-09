World

Trump slaps steep US tariffs on drugs

Reuters

September 27, 2025 1:39 pm

Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping new import tariffs, including 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks starting next week, triggering fresh trade uncertainty after a period of comparative calm.

The latest salvo, which Trump said was to protect the U.S. manufacturing industry and national security, follows wide-ranging duties on trading partners of up to 50% and other targeted levies on imported products such as steel and autos.

Trump’s announcement on Truth Social of the steep duties that go into effect on Wednesday shattered a relative lull in his tariff assault on global trading partners, throwing new obstacles at businesses already struggling with disrupted supply chains, soaring costs and consumer uncertainty.

Article continues after advertisement

His new duties included a 50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, as well as a 30% levy on upholstered furniture, raising costs for a core consumer sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

NFP commends caucus achievements, reaffirms commitment to principles

Court acquits Vuo Supermarket in FNPF case

PM sounds alarm on health crisis

FNU funds life-changing scholarships

Vision Investment post record growth

Heineken Wanfire Music Festival kicks off in Suva

Fiji takes bold stand at UN on peace and climate

PM urges global action before AI risks spiral

SPC sounds alarm on widening literacy gaps

Stan Walker to perform live in Fiji for the first time

Respect and inclusion take center stage for deaf children in the Pacific

Trump slaps steep US tariffs on drugs

Kadavu women create history

Police stop boxing showdown

Samoa thumps Baby Pearls

Atletico Madrid ready to face longtime rivals

US to revoke Colombia President Petro's visa over 'reckless' actions in New York

US attorney general orders deployment of Justice Department agents to ICE facilities

Quarterfinal fixtures confirmed for Vanua and Ranadi trophy

Lagakali grateful for chance to try out for Drua Development

Gaza aid flotilla set to defy Israel as Italy urges compromise

Taekwondo duo ready

Japan backs push to train more skilled workers

Gordon's return a major boost for Newcastle against Arsenal, says Howe

Woman sues Universal Orlando over injuries from same roller coaster in which man died after ride

Takubu maps out Drua’s U16 and U17 academy pathway

Susau out to stamp his mark

Eight denied bail in methamphetamine case

Vatukoula out to prove themselves

Illicit drug testing rising despite patchy availability

Police officer remanded

Vunika celebration promotes clean, healthy communities

Upgraded pump station boosts water flow and tourism support

World Maritime Day celebrated with call for safer, greener oceans

Fiji's biggest Hockey tournament kicks off in Suva

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ brings revolution to the big screen

Air India crash: Grieving father of captain says investigators insinuated son cut fuel

Trump: World Cup games will be moved if host cities aren't 'safe'

Chinese tourists remanded over alleged meth bust

FRCS expands VAT monitoring

Curfew declared in Madagascar capital after violent protests

Taveuni youth urged to dream big

Stray Kids downplay global fame: 'Success is a strong word'

Suspect in Dallas shooting sought to 'terrorize' ICE agents, officials say

Judgement for former PM and COMPOL deferred

Big night of boxing in Nadi as FMF Bluewater kicks off

Burnes represents Fiji at Women in Rugby Leadership Summit

Flying Fijians dream slowly taking shape

Prasad warns of strict action against temple sacrilege as festival near

Chua's strategy pays off as Kulas win

Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at $14 billion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' voyeurism is not prostitution, lawyer says

Rising seas force Pacific communities to seek urgent solutions

Fijians assured of continued training opportunities

Drink driving battles faces setbacks

Hong Kong and southern Guangdong reopen after world's most powerful cyclone Ragasa

Fiji Baby Pearls to face Samoa next

Former French President Sarkozy handed 5-year jail term in stunning downfall

Inflation drops, RBF keeps policy unchanged

Schmidt and Robertson brush off tensions ahead of Bledisloe clash

Minister commends Naqara Community for quick fire response

Rabuka highlights Fiji’s youth focus at UN

‘The Punisher’ ready to go the distance for title

More skills-based activities after examination

Businesses in Lautoka affected by sewer overflow

Israel facing potential UEFA suspension vote as political pressure mounts

Pakistan down Bangladesh to set up Asia Cup final clash v India

Over 1,000 Indonesians sick from school meals in more food poisoning outbreaks

Disney investors seek clarity on Kimmel's suspension

Ten people to face Court over methamphetamine raids

FHEC demands job-ready programs from universities

Mannu, Waranivalu guide Rewa to league title

Rising maternal and cancer risks demand urgent response

Alcaraz survives injury scare to beat Baez on Tokyo debut

Naceva youth step up effort in drug fight

State wraps up witness testimonies in former AG and SOE trial

Israel deepens Gaza City offensive as Netanyahu heads to US

Votua acts to preserve tradition amid modern challenges

VT1S singers to debut new songs at Wanfire

Lionel Messi's two goals lead Miami to playoff-clinching win

Chinese Embassy urges nationals in Fiji to obey local laws

ODPP warns against online attacks on witnesses

Palestinian leader pledges to work with Trump, others on UN-backed Gaza plan

Vosarogo urges Yasawa to embrace business and strengthen livelihoods

Kauyaca ready to let fists do the talking

Court hears FEO believed Saneem’s actions were criminal in nature

Rabuka announces new emissions goal

Nalumisa urges Fiji U18 side to make the nation proud

Japan boost Nadave education facilities

New $661K crossing opens in Cakaudrove

Fiji receives new early warning system tools.

Fiji U-19 Women's open campaign with a win

Aruka Fiji boosts women’s independence in Labasa

Hundreds attend inaugural TVET Skills Fair

Fiji Withdraws from Youth Baseball5 World Cup

Officer charged with abuse of office remanded

Police officer further remanded on abuse of office charges

Kiran warns against rising hate speech

Komaitai among finalists for British Army honour

Gunman wrote 'ANTI-ICE' on unused bullet in fatal attack on Dallas immigration office

PRF opens global pledging window

Bua organic farmers find opportunity in challenges

Vunisea Hospital to be completed by December

Hoyt's passion drives men's netball forward

Rova signs for Hurricanes

FRCS seizes 57,000 undeclared cigarettes

Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan

Fendi brings multicoloured floral, geometric patterns to Milan show

Consumer council warns of rising scam cases

FIFA considering plan for 64-team World Cup in 2030

Counter narcotics officers charged with abuse of office

Seven arrested after meth seizure in Suva raids

Sinner taking time with tactical tweaks to tackle Alcaraz

Wiggles clap back at ex-CEO's unlawful sacking claim

More Aussie workers turn to AI but revolution is slow

Helping families of inmates break crime cycle

PM reaffirms commitment to ocean conservation

Cagi becomes Fiji’s first IFP designer

India juggernaut crushes Bangladesh to storm into Asia Cup final

Jimmy Kimmel defends free speech as he returns to TV

New flood fears spook evacuees after Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 17 in Taiwan

Zelenskiy tells UN: Stop Russia's war or face dangerous arms race

Gunman kills two, wounds one at ICE office in Dallas

Canada-based footballer embraces Fijian roots

Minister reminds MSAF to fix vessel scheduling issues

Newcastle, Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham advance to round 4

FHEC warns parents to be cautious of online programs

Weightlifting Fiji remains focused on Commonwealth Games qualification

FEO legal manager alleges bullying, favoritism by Saneem

Government hands over tractor to boost Ra farmers

Yasawa book quarterfinal spot with victory over Namosi

Government grants aim to boost higher education

National Road Safety Council revival a priority: Ro Filipe

Isak opens Liverpool account, Ekitike scores winner and sees red

Council urges vigilance at festivals

Angelina Jolie says she loves America but doesn’t recognize it right now

Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 14 in eastern Taiwan, with 124 missing

‘The Punisher’ Roberts excited for fight night

Fiji U18 balances rugby and academics

Bollywood stars fight for personality rights amid deepfake surge

FEO’s tax filings for Saneem did not match FRCS records

Namosi U20 secure first win

FHEC allocates grants to boost education services

Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks join 400 artists to back Jimmy Kimmel

Djokovic to return at Shanghai Masters

Climate-resilient infrastructure gets a $385m boost

USP appoints interim leadership team

Chasing greatness through grief - England's warrior queen

Labasa mill gains praise for efficiency this season

Casualties from Israeli strikes overwhelm Gaza City medics

Sweet Sensation ready for Wanfire Music festival

Man found guilty of attempted assassination in plot to kill Trump at Florida golf club

Tailevu and Rewa receives first batch of medical supplies

Rural Fiji leads own change with Saemaul Undong Program

FENC Fiji launches Child Education Support scheme

James Van Der Beek makes virtual appearance at ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion

ABC cops $150k fine as judge slams caving to lobbyists

Faith Evans has been a successful singer for decades

Claudia Cardinale, star of ‘8½’ and ‘The Leopard,’ dies at 87

Chance for local teams to earn CC7s spot

Super Typhoon Ragasa soaks Hong Kong, death toll rises in Taiwan

Vanua Trophy quarter-final picture taking shape

Multiple arrests and meth seizures in joint raids

Chua's squad relying on experience for semifinal push

FHEC tightens checks on foreign qualifications

Training targets Fiji’s alarming diabetes amputation rates

New machinery to boost road works in the North

New school to support underprivileged children in Nasinu

Super Typhoon lashes Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain

Pacific leaders urged to fast-track critical strategy

Isak opens Liverpool account, Ekitike scores winner and sees red

Armani's fashion legacy celebrated at Milan retrospective

Mbappe stars as Real Madrid make it six wins from six

Trump, in rhetorical shift, says Ukraine can retake all its land from Russia

Leonardo DiCaprio says new film is timely satire

Gucci stages star-studded movie night as designer Demna debuts

High Court dismisses Bainimarama's pension case

Vuibau to remain in custody over alleged murder of Nadi doctor

Police cordon off Suva property in ongoing investigation

Authorities ramp up road safety ahead of festive season

TikTok to improve steps to keep children off app, Canadian officials say

ABC to air Jimmy Kimmel Live again after suspension lifted

Taiwan says two dead, 30 missing in east of island after typhoon

James Van Der Beek surprises Dawson's Creek reunion

Doja Cat hits back at 'harsh criticism' of album cover

Tahikia calls on boxing fans to back him this Friday

President not involved in Saneem’s contract, Court told

Fiji's wastewater system under strain

Valetini ruled out of Wallabies test against New Zealand

Religious leaders call for united action on youth and social issues

Diddy's lawyers seek no more than 14 months' prison

New Zealand loosens path to residency for some migrants

Pacific voices demand place in climate talks

Madueke sidelined as Arsenal face new injury setbacks

Transport service prices rise in June quarter

Sanatan Sabha launches youth wing

Trump condemns moves to recognise Palestinian state, wants hostages freed

Unlucky Fiji thrashed by New Zealand

Theaters bet big on massive screens

Hong Kong braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa