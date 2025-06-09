Trump slaps steep US tariffs on drugs

Source: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping new import tariffs, including 100% duties on patented drugs and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks starting next week, triggering fresh trade uncertainty after a period of comparative calm.
The latest salvo, which Trump said was to protect the U.S. manufacturing industry and national security, follows wide-ranging duties on trading partners of up to 50% and other targeted levies on imported products such as steel and autos.
Trump’s announcement on Truth Social of the steep duties that go into effect on Wednesday shattered a relative lull in his tariff assault on global trading partners, throwing new obstacles at businesses already struggling with disrupted supply chains, soaring costs and consumer uncertainty.
His new duties included a 50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, as well as a 30% levy on upholstered furniture, raising costs for a core consumer sector.
