First seven hostages released in Gaza are now back in Israel

Twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman embrace in the Gaza Strip after being released by Hamas [Source: BBC News]

The Israeli military has just released the first pictures of some of the hostages who were freed from Hamas and received by the Israel Defense Forces today.

The images show Alon Ohel meeting Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip after being released, as well as twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman embracing.

Gali Berman and Guy Gilboa-Dala are also seen meeting Israeli soldiers in Gaza this morning.

Article continues after advertisement



Released hostage Alon Ohel meets with Israeli forces [Source: BBC News]



Gali Berman is seen meeting Israeli soldiers [Source: BBC News]



Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dala is seen meeting with an IDF officer [Source: BBC News]



Matan Angrest speaks with an IDF officer upon his release from Hamas captivity [Source: BBC News]



Released hostage Eitan Mor meets with IDF personnel [Source: BBC News]

Israeli media say a second group of 13 hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza and is on its way back to Israel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.