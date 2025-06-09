Europe leaders and Trump discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Source: Reuters

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany held a call on Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Washington’s latest peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine, in what they said was “a critical moment” in the process.

Kyiv is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace but is pushing back on a U.S.-backed plan proposed last month that many see as favourable to Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron, arriving late for a public debate in western France, said he had just held a 40-minute discussion with Trump and his European colleagues to see how to move forward on “a subject that concerns all of us”.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.