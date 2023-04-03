Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

[Source: Reuters]

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make public remarks in Florida.

This is after being arraigned in New York City on an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, while his lawyer said on Sunday he anticipates moving to dismiss the charges.

Trump, 76, is expected to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday as he becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Article continues after advertisement

Joe Tacopina, a Trump lawyer, said he expects more details surrounding the arraignment to be resolved on Monday and noted that the Secret Service, which protects former presidents, also has a role to play on Tuesday.

“All the Tuesday stuff is still very much up in the air, other than the fact that we will very loudly and proudly say, ‘Not guilty,'” Tacopino told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“Hopefully this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this,” Tacopino added, portraying the charges as politically motivated to harm Trump as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024.

Tacopina said it was unlikely there will be a “perp walk,” where an individual who has been charged is paraded in front of the news media, because of security concerns.

Before the indictment, the grand jury heard evidence about a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied any such encounter.

Word of the indictment surfaced on Thursday though the specific charges against Trump arising from the investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, have not been made public.

“We’re not doing anything at the arraignment because that would be showmanship and nothing more – because we haven’t even seen the indictment,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina added that Trump’s lawyers will dissect the indictment once it is made public and will look at “every potential issue” to challenge.

“And of course I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there’s no law that fits this,” Tacopina added.

A court official said the arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Tuesday. The official said the judge has asked both sides to submit their positions on whether cameras and video should be allowed in the courtroom.

Trump plans to deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said on Sunday.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on what he will say. A source familiar with the matter said the Republican businessman-turned-politician is likely to focus on what he feels is his political persecution and “the political weaponization of the justice system to manipulate an election.”