World

9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City

Associated Press

December 14, 2023 10:01 am

[ Source : AP News ]

Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.

The ambush in a dense neighborhood came after repeated recent claims by the Israeli military that it had broken Hamas’ command structure in northern Gaza, encircled remaining pockets of fighters, killed thousands of militants and detained hundreds more.

The tenacious fighting underscores how far Israel appears to be from its aim of destroying Hamas — even after the military unleashed one of the 21st century’s most destructive onslaughts. Israel’s air and ground assault has killed more than 18,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health officials. Gaza City and surrounding towns have been pounded to ruins. Nearly 1.9 million people have been driven from their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Israeli troops are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters in and around Gaza City, more than six weeks after invading Gaza’s north following the militants’ Oct. 7 attack.

Clashes raged overnight and into Wednesday in multiple areas, with especially heavy fighting in Shijaiyah, a dense neighborhood that was the scene of a major battle during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s terrifying. We couldn’t sleep,” Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian agricultural worker who lives in the neighborhood, said by phone. “The situation is getting worse, and we don’t have a safe place to go.”

The ambush took place Tuesday in Shijaiyah, where troops searching a cluster of buildings lost communication with four soldiers who had come under fire, the military said. When the other soldiers launched a rescue operation, they were ambushed with heavy gunfire and explosives.

Among the nine dead were Col. Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, the most senior officer to have been killed in the ground operation, and Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, a battalion commander.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “very difficult day,” but he rejected international calls for a cease-fire.

“We are continuing until the end, there is no question. I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less,” he said in a talk with military commanders.

Heavy rainfall overnight swamped tent camps in Gaza’s south, where Israel has told people to seek refuge, even as that region has also come under daily bombardment.

In the central city of Deir al-Balah, the storm brought cold winds and flooded a shelter area behind a hospital, sending torrents of water coursing between the tents. “The situation is catastrophic,” said Ibrahim Arafat, a father of 13 who fled Shijaiyah.

Because of the fighting and Israel’s blockade of Gaza, the health care system and humanitarian aid operations have collapsed in large parts of the territory, and aid workers have warned of starvation and the spread of disease among displaced people.

Israel invaded southern Gaza nearly two weeks ago, and heavy fighting has continued in its first target — the city of Khan Younis. Israeli strikes overnight hit two residential buildings in and around the city.

A strike on a home near the main highway between Khan Younis and the southern border town of Rafah killed two boys, ages 2 and 8, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 30s, according to Mohammed al-Beiyouk, a relative of the deceased. Another strike killed a baby and his grandfather, according to hospital records at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The military rarely comments on individual strikes. Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high toll on Hamas because it conceals fighters, tunnels and weapons in residential areas.

DISTANT WAR AIMS
Anger over the war’s toll appears to have brought a surge in support among Palestinians for Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and touts itself as resisting Israeli occupation.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found 44% of respondents in the occupied West Bank said they supported Hamas, up from just 12% in September. In Gaza, the militants enjoyed 42% support, up from 38% three months ago.

Though Hamas’ backing remains a minority, the poll showed overwhelming rejection of Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign. Many Palestinians view the octogenarian leader’s administration as corrupt, autocratic and ineffective.

The findings signal more difficulties ahead for the American administration’s postwar vision for Gaza and raise questions about Israel’s stated goal of ending Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

The U.S. wants Abbas’ internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, to also govern Gaza, which Hamas seized from it in 2007. It also wants to revive the long-defunct peace process to negotiate the creation of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s government is firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he told Netanyahu that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”

“Israel doesn’t seem to be anywhere near achieving its military objective,” Mairav Zonszein, a senior Israel analyst with the International Crisis Group, wrote on X, pointing to Tuesday’s deadly ambush.

“With Biden already signaling loss of patience, with no signs of a hostage release and Israel’s economy overstretched, and with a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in Gaza, Israel could find itself in a much worse position the day after, with a lot of losses and no win,” she wrote.

Biden urged Netanyahu to change his government, which is dominated by hard-right parties. But the offensive is being conducted by a war Cabinet that includes two politically centrist retired generals, and it has overwhelming support among Israelis from across the political spectrum.

In Israel, attention is still focused on the atrocities carried out on Oct. 7, when some 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and some 240 people were taken hostage, around half of whom remain in captivity. The military says 115 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.

There has been little media coverage or public discussion of the plight of civilians in Gaza, even as international outrage has mounted.

Despite U.S. calls to reduce civilian casualties, the toll has continued to mount at a dizzying rate.

When it released the latest Gaza death toll of 18,600, the Gaza Health Ministry did not specify the number of women and minors, but they have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead. The toll is likely higher because thousands are believed buried under rubble. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Jeffery reported from Cairo and Lidman from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Najib Jobain in Rafah, Gaza Strip, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.

Tragedy strikes as teen drowns

Survey reveals shocking deprivation

Tikoduadua reveals purpose of US executive jet stationed in Fiji

Fiji's doctor-to-patient ratio soars

$2.6m boost for innovation

FTRA urges timely renewal of registration

PM receives Youth Voice Declaration

PRF gears up for rural outreach

Colonel Vananalagi assumes role as UN Advisor for Fiji

Farmer handed suspended sentence for indecent assault

Bua farmer’s dream come true

9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City

Rainibogi snatches medals and breaks records

City triumphs over Red Star Belgrade

Zac Efron’s body transformation for ‘The Iron Claw’ surprised him

Israel suffers heaviest combat losses since October

Fiji Hockey teams struggle for support

From Manawatu to Fijian Drua

Tabuya elected as first ever Kadavu Rugby Union President

Jones named Japan rugby head coach post Australia exit

Peru sack coach Reynoso after poor run

Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

Furivai elected chair as FMC starts work

Collective efforts needed to curb child marriage

From 1987 oust to lead National Security Review

UK's Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

Government supports young entrepreneur

Momo awaits Fijian Drua debut

183 nursing and healthcare students graduate

Well-deserved break soon for Silktails

Maná drummer Alex González shares big plans for 2024, including playing London for the first time

More women graduate in medical field

'I can cause him a lot of trouble' - Parker ready for Wilder threat

Kwamé Ryan to become music director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25

IMF board clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion bailout

TSLS and Engineers Fiji work together for industry growth

Former information officer sentenced to nine years for rape

Ukraine's top mobile operator hit by biggest cyberattack of war

Indian delegation discusses future ventures with Fiji

Premier League clubs agree five-year limit on transfer fee amortisation

Norman Lear and the comedy elders make a case for the power of laughter

Australia backs UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire in rare split with US

Chris Rock and other top comedic talent decline offers

Rabuka’s visit normal says Ro Jone

Salma Agha in talks to become the judge of Indian Idol

Natave ready for Super Rugby Pacific challenge

Shannen Doherty revisits set tensions on ‘Charmed’

Northern Sharks determined for Savusavu 7s

Sanday appointed as Independent Review Lead

Speeding contributes to 46% of road fatalities

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support

Lavis embraces learning curve despite Fiji heat

Plans to enhance tourist experiences

Pakistan court overturns ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's last graft conviction

Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

Al-Ittihad cruise to 3-0 win over Auckland City at Club World Cup

Cardi B says she’s split from Offset

Ruling on former SG next year

Japanese ex-soldier wins battle for justice in landmark sexual assault case

Empowering youths through Christmas program

Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos canine festival

Bitter-sweet moment for Narayan

Georgia election worker says her life 'flipped upside down' by false fraud claims

Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

With ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift, the Golden Globes send a message to the Oscars

Zelenskiy makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire

Fiji delegation stresses urgency at COP28 closing

Naiqama recruits locally to develop talent

SCC to monitor loiters around market areas

Junior boxing development on track: Todd

Team Kacau to work on combinations

Fiji eyes economic boost with 12 cruise liners on the horizon

South Africa reach rain-reduced target to beat India

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

Tavo highlights staff empowerment amidst brain drain pressures

Turkish soccer club president arrested for punching referee

Expo reports good turnout

Arsenal finish successful Champions League group campaign with PSV draw

Public funds will not be enough

Healthcare professionals’ undergoing GBV training

More boots on the ground: ACP Driu

Napoli ease into Champions League knockout stage

Car crash causing traffic

Storm hitting Chinese ports is a wakeup call for climate risk to markets

Hunt begins for Fijian Drua and National XV Women’s coach

Child marriage statistics reveal worrying trend

Tourism Fiji partners with big brands

India's top court upholds end of special status for Kashmir, orders polls

Embrace innovation says Tawake

SCC invests in market infrastructure upgrades

All Stars team scores global applause

Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge

Pathfinders convene for week-long camporee

Hunter Biden urges judge to dismiss gun charges

Aussie teams too strong for Kikau, Kulawai

Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ is No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master

Messi v Ronaldo - Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

One in five players at Women’s World Cup received online abuse during finals

List of 2024 Golden Globe nominees

$200 back to school support sees 160,000 applications

Turkish leagues halted after club president punches referee in face

Trump holds wide lead in Republican 2024 nominating contest, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Urgent call to protect children

Texas top court rules against woman who sought abortion for medical emergency

Rapper Quando Rondo charged with federal drug crimes

Victory for EFL workers as union secures pay increase

Sports Commission conducting grants review

Loss of revenue through IUU fishing

Kadavu Youth Festival aims to uplift and motivate

Cama Jr. to coach NZ Development side in Fiji

Team Kacau registers first tournament win

Improving rural infrastructure critical

Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

Officers reminded of consequences

iTaukei Administration ready to undergo review

Chand emphasizes career prospects in the Ministry

BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait

Sustainable agriculture takes center stage at COP28 discussions

Bristol Bears interested in Mata

US rapper Kendrick Lamar dazzles as he shares South Africa stage with local artists

Director NDMO calls for urgent action

Russian opposition leader 'removed from penal colony'

Berlin Film Festival picks Lupita Nyong'o to lead 2024 jury

EU set for summit showdown over Ukraine accession talks as Hungary stands firm

BTS’ Jung Kook drops music video for ‘Hate You’ ahead of his military enlistment

US seeks speedy Supreme Court review of Trump claim he is immune from prosecution

Nigeria striker Osimhen crowned African Footballer of the Year

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr cruises past Al Shabab in the King Cup quarter-finals

Palestinians starve as Gaza war rages amid fears of exodus into Egypt

‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 9

Netflix to livestream Nadal-Alcaraz face-off in March

Road construction materials under the spotlight

Laxity leads to problems at sea: Commander Tawake

Lack of storage capacity at Fiji Pharmaceutical

Players urged to give their best in academy tournament

Masi grateful for unexpected journey

Tourism projects well on track

Vaurasi turns to chess this school break

Protect local artists: Tamanisau

Ibrahimovic joins RedBird and will act as senior advisor to AC Milan

Messi signing earns Miami's Asensi MLS Executive of the Year honours

Fiji and India collaborate for new Specialist Hospital

Government supports Fiji Fringe Festival

England include three uncapped players in squad for India series

Christmas shopping gains momentum

Australia to halve immigration intake by June 2025, fix 'broken' system

Huge vacancies in civil service: Chand

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ crowns winner of $4.56 million cash prize

Long term goal for Netball Fiji

RFN welcomes more female recruitment

Big decisions ahead for Silktails

$2 million warehouse for Labasa Hospital

District rallies support for victims of house fire

Tennessee looks to recovery after string of deadly tornadoes

David Jones powers Memphis past No. 21 Texas A&M

Papua New Guinea PM Marape says no talks with China on security

Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

Ministry clarifies $18.5m balance in MPAiSA and MyCASH accounts

FEO confirms resignation of FijiFirst GS

FWCC condemns letter writer

New Zealand smoking ban: Māori mourn loss of hard-won smoking reform

Over $77m worth of building permits issued

NRL: Solomon Alaimalo signs with Wests Tigers for upcoming 2024 season

Bryan Adams reveals Diana song lyrics sparked 'surreal' friendship

Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

Rasaku named in Cape Town Dream Team

A challenging yet successful year: Navy Commander

Injera makes 12th pick for Coral Coast sevens

Defence ministers forge stronger regional collaboration

MoH outlines plans for upgrading ageing equipment

Drug test and strict measures to continue

Ryan O' Neal, star of Love Story, dead at 82

White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

Fiji records over $18m from Chinese tourism

Yauvoli advocates for stronger climate action December 12th

First T20 between South Africa and India washed out

MSP enhances advocacy towards ending violence

Expert speakers to grace Fiji Tourism convention

Girona stun Barca 4-2 away to restore LaLiga lead

Swift's Era Tour first to gross over US$1 billion

Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial

Stiles performs iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’

Fiji tied with Blitzbokke on series table

Ministry receives positive feedback on skill needs survey

National Development Plan to be completed by May

Minister commissions $1.5m vocational center

Streep nearly wasn’t cast in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFirst GS

Great opportunity for Tawake: Thomas

Judge urges lawyers to embrace ADR

Kauyaca hungry for international bouts

Argentina spoils Australia's fairytale Cape Town run in Final

Manchester City return to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Luton

Minister pledges commitment to eradicate violence

Vessel operators warned about safety: Cawaki

Tottenham end winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout

Fulham score five again to thrash West Ham