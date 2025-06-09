Yusuf excited for NCCC Play-offs

[Source: File Photo]

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says he is excited to see the National Club Championship play-offs kick off, describing the tournament as a genuine showcase of grassroots talent.

With the country’s first professional club, Bula FC, signing top players from around Fiji, many of the teams competing in the play-offs will be without several of their usual stars.

He adds there are plans underway to grow the tournament and provide grass root players with the opportunity to pursue a professional career.

“So we intend to grow this championship because this is where the grass root players, especially from the villages get a chance to showcase their skills. And as a result, some of these players get stepped up to district teams for bigger tournaments like Extra Premier League.”

The play-offs will start tomorrow with Friends United taking on Combine Brothers at 12pm, before Ray United takes on Combine Verata at 2pm.

Friends United will then play 4R FC on Friday at 12pm, as Ray United plays North pole FC. And on Saturday, Combine Brothers will play 4R FC, before Combine Verata faces North pole.

The winners from both Pool A and Bool B will meet in the final on Sunday at 1pm.All matches will be played at the Fiji FA headquarters in Suva.

