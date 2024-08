Waisake Tewa [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji’s sole track athlete, Waisake Tewa, finished his Paris Olympics journey after placing seventh out of eight sprinters in Heat 6 of the men’s 100m preliminary rounds.

The Vanua Levu native clocked a time of 10.73 seconds making this his season best.

Competing against 45 other athletes, Tewa aimed for a top-two finish in his heat to advance to the next round.