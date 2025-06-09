Fiji Soccer

Rewa FC falls to Labasa in round 8

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

May 10, 2026 9:36 am

[Photo: FILE]

Stratum Rewa FC’s difficult week continued after the Delta Tigers slumped to their second consecutive 1-0 defeat in the Extra Premier League, going down to Prithvi Navua FC at Uprising Sports Ground yesterday.

After suffering a narrow loss to Suva FC on Wednesday, Rewa were again left frustrated as Navua produced a disciplined performance to claim all three points in Round 8 competition.

Navua’s lone goal proved enough in a tense encounter, with the side defending strongly in the second half to deny Rewa any chance of a comeback.

The result marks back-to-back defeats for Rewa within four days, raising pressure on the former league champions as the competition intensifies.

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