Team Fiji strengthens commitment to clean sport ahead of Pacific Mini Games

In a timely and crucial initiative, Drug Free Sport Fiji delivered an intensive anti-doping and drug-free education session to Team Fiji athletes and officials this week, reinforcing the nation’s unwavering commitment to fair and clean competition.

The session focused on empowering both athletes and team officials with the knowledge and confidence to navigate doping control procedures and safeguard the values of integrity and transparency in sport.

Key topics covered included a thorough understanding of the anti-doping process, what athletes can expect during medical testing, and the importance of always checking medications and supplements against the prohibited list.

Officials were also reminded of their vital role in fostering a clean sport environment and supporting athletes in making informed, responsible choices.

Athletes were encouraged to be aware of their rights during testing and to ask questions whenever unsure — a message that underscored the importance of education and vigilance in upholding clean sport standards.

The core message was that competing clean is everyone’s responsibility, as Team Fiji prepares to proudly represent the nation at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Drug Free Sport Fiji was acknowledged with a heartfelt vinaka vakalevu for delivering an informative and engaging presentation.

The Pacific Mini Games will start next Sunday in Koror Palau.

