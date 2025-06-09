Taekwondo duo ready

Master Pranit Kumar and his student Ali Abdullah [Source: Supplied]

A pair of dedicated taekwondo athletes from RT Xtreme Fiji, master Pranit Kumar and his student Ali Abdullah, will represent their club on the international stage at the Tunz Championship 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand.

This invitational event is an opportunity for both fighters to gain exposure and further develop their skills.

The duo will be competing in both individual sparring and poomse, showcasing their abilities in both controlled forms and head-to-head combat.

For Pranit Kumar, the tournament is a chance to test their four months of rigorous training against a new level of competition.

The Tunz Championship holds particular importance for Ali Abdullah, as it is his first-ever international tournament.

Despite this, he enters the competition with confidence, buoyed by the guidance and support he has received from his master.

The tournament starts today.

