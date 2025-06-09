Subrail Park conditions monitored

[File photo]

The condition of Labasa’s Subrail Park is currently under close monitoring by the Fiji Football Association as it prepares to serve as the main venue for the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament.

Upgrades are actively underway at Subrail Park, with electrical contractors having worked on the floodlights for the past week, alongside other ongoing construction efforts.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf says officials are concerned over the state of Subrail Park’s condition, which deteriorated after trucks were driven on the ground during the Girmit Celebration in May.

“If we are not happy, we are putting a warning, we would probably move the BOG away because we need best of the grounds to cater for the best team in Fiji to play.”

Fiji FA’s contractors, Heritage Fiji, are also assisting Labasa Town Council employees to ensure the necessary work is completed.

In response to the concerns, Labasa Town Council Properties Officer Isoa Katiatini affirmed that the ground will be ready on time for BOG 2025, assuring that ground workers are laboring tirelessly to complete the job.

BOG is scheduled for August 1st to 3rd.

