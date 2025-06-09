Sevens

Unpredictable Dubai no worry for Walker as squad depth grows

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 28, 2025 4:34 pm

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Richard Walker says the Dubai 7s will open with its usual unpredictability as teams roll out new players and trial fresh structures.

With most sides keeping their cards close until after the Dubai–Cape Town leg, he expects the early rounds of the series to be difficult to gauge.

Rather than focus on what other teams may unveil, Walker is more concerned with how his own squad connects on the field.

He wants the group to settle quickly, play their natural Fijian style, and build confidence in their combinations.

Walker has also strengthened internal competition within the squad.

At the end of last season, a core group was already pushing hard for positions, and the off-season brought in even more contenders including young talents identified from the Marama Cup, returning players from the 15s World Cup, and others who had been playing in Japan and Australia.

He says this mix has created one of the most competitive environments the team has had in recent years, with every player in Dubai still fighting for a place in the starting line-up.

Fijiana 7s open their campaign against the USA at 7.20pm tomorrow, before meeting France at 9.59pm and New Zealand at 1.27am on Sunday.

Fans can catch all the live action of Fiji’s matches on FBCTV.

