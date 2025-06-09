We fought for respect: Greg Smith

Action from the Flying Fijians vs Scotland clash

Fiji’s rugby journey has come full circle, from battling for recognition to finally earning its place among the world’s elite as a tier-one nation.

Former Flying Fijians captain Greg Smith says it’s a rewarding transformation to witness, especially as a new generation of players takes centre stage.

He highlighted how different the rugby landscape is now compared to his playing days.

“It’s exciting. I guess the word ‘respect’ is really important. We used to fight for respect… but now it’s amazing to see the respect given to Fiji as a rugby nation.”

He added that the energy and talent coming through the ranks are something to be proud of.

“The young players, it’s exciting.”

Smith captained Fiji in the 1990s, a time when the side lacked the global backing and recognition they now enjoy.

Today, the Flying Fijians stand tall among the game’s giants, something Smith and his generation only dreamed of.

