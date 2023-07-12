Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

[Source: Highlanders/Twitter]

Moana Pasifika winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has signed with the Highlanders for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Tavatavanawai who has added one of Super Rugby’s most damaging ball-carriers causing havoc with ball-in-hand for Moana Pasifika for the past two seasons.

His move will be a big blow for Moana Pasifika, who have also lost Levi Aumua to the Crusaders, but the 25-year-old former Queen Victoria School student wrecking ball says he was looking for new challenges.

Tatavatanawai says it has been an incredible honour to represent his culture during his time with Moana Pasifika and he will always be grateful to the team that made his time there great.

Tavatavanawai beat 72 defenders in Super Rugby Pacific, second only to Blues winger Mark Telea.