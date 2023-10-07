Suva clinches first spot in Skipper Cup final

FMF Suva secured the first spot in the Skipper Cup final, defeating Nadroga with a score of 23-15.

Nadroga initiated the scoring with a try by number 8, Jonacani Vucago, complemented by a successful conversion from Apimeleki Naboleqa.

However, Suva quickly responded with a try from Watisoni Sevutia, narrowing the score to a tight 7-5.

Suva managed to maintain an 8-7 lead at halftime.

As the match continued, it was a seesaw battle, with Nadroga gaining three points from a penalty kick and Suva countering with a try from Keponi Paul, making it 13-10.

Nadroga’s Manueli Mataitini scored another try, pushing his team ahead 15-13, but the lead was short-lived as Suva’s Terio Tamani landed a successful penalty, putting Suva back in control with a 16-13 lead.

Suva secured their lead with an additional try by Isoa Tuwai, sealing the victory at 23-15 as the final whistle blew.

Now, all eyes are on Rooster Nadi and Ram Sami Premier Naitasiri as they battle it out to determine Suva’s contender in the upcoming final set for next Saturday.

You can catch all the action live on the FBC Sports HD channel.