Strong bond within the Fijiana team

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s side believes all the struggles and challenges they face has molded them to what they are today.

Speedster Laisana Moceisawana says they have been through a lot as a team which has strengthen their bond.

She says their struggles motivates them to be the best that they can be.

“All the struggles we face together as a team that is what pushes us forward and what makes us want to achieve more”

The former Fijiana 7s player says their bond are based on values such as respect.

The Fijiana 15s side is currently preparing for two Test matches against Japan.