Siqila fired up for Suva's Skipper cup campaign

Sakiusa Siqila [File Photo]

Fresh off national duty with the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team, Sakiusa Siqila is eager to shift gears as he prepares to don Suva’s colours in the upcoming Skipper Cup competition.

Siqila’s return is expected to inject experience and energy into the capital side’s campaign, and the speedster says he’s looking forward to the challenge of 15s rugby after a demanding 7s season.

With the national squad currently on a break, the focus has shifted to family, recovery, and self-reflection.

Siqila is also using the time to work on his physical and mental preparation ahead of upcoming competitions, especially changing back to 15s from 7s.

“Something that I’m used to, because I started off my career in 15s, I later switched to 7s, so then coming back to 15s is good for me.”

He says that at the moment, he is currently occupied with the Suva club games under the Covenant Sports Ministry club to get much-needed game time ahead of the Skipper Cup.

The Skipper Cup will start in August.

