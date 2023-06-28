Fijiana 15s prepares for Test match

The former secondary school sprint Queen, Laisani Moceisawana.

Preparation for the Test match against Japan is well underway for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s.

While some of the players are still spending time with their families, most of them have shifted their focus on their preparation.

Speedster Laisani Moceisawana says the players understand that they need to stay in shape.

“Right now we are going to the gym everyday and also fieldwork, we are not camping right now but later on but right now we are just focusing on daily trainings at the gym and field”



The former secondary school sprint queen says they are making use of their time with their families before they march into camp.



She says when they march into camp they devote themselves to their training and games, therefore time with their loved ones is limited.

Japan will be hosting the Vodafone Fijiana 15s in the next two months.