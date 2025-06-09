No room for mistakes against Samoa

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

As the FIJI Flying Fijians gear up to face Samoa in this weekend’s Pacific Nations Cup clash, their focus is firmly on making the most of every opportunity.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere believes the team could have executed better in last weekend’s win over Tonga, and they’re now working to tighten up any loose ends in the lead-up to Saturday’s match.

The skipper knows there’s no room for error against Samoa, especially on New Zealand soil.

“As coach said, a bit frustrating, not capitalizing on all the chances we got, dropping the ball too much in the contact area, and I know the boys are frustrated about that and are looking to build and get better for Samoa.”

While he admits their last performance may not have met tier-one standards, he’s confident the team is only going to get better from here as they work on their weaknesses this week

The squad departed for New Zealand yesterday and will take on Samoa at 3pm this Saturday.

