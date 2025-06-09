Naitasiri wary of giant slayers Malolo

Naitasiri Rugby President Aseri Rokoura says they are not taking newcomers Malolo lightly, acknowledging the side’s growing reputation as genuine contenders in Fiji’s top provincial rugby competition.

This week, the INKK Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy holders will regroup and sharpen their armor for what promises to be a bruising encounter against the fearless and formidable giant-slayers from the west.

Rokoura says the team’s camp is focused and aware that Malolo will bring an “edge-of-the-seat” challenge come game day.

“Naitasiri is wary of Malolo’s strengths. This week they will focus on improving set pieces and defence.”

The last time the two sides met was in round one of the Skipper Cup where Naitasiri claimed a 39-16 win to also retain the Farebrother trophy in Ratu Cakobau Park in August.

It’s been 15 years since Naitasiri last won the prestigious title while Malolo will aim to create further history in only their first year in the competition.

The two teams will meet at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for the grand final.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.

