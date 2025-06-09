Nadolo joins Fijian Drua coaching staff

[ Source: Fiji Drua / Facebook ]

Former Flying Fijians winger and Crusaders star Nemani Nadolo has joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coaching staff as Development Coach.

The Namatakula, Nadroga native brings a wealth of experience to the Drua, having represented the Flying Fijians in 30 Test matches and scoring 242 points.

Nadolo’s illustrious playing career spanned some of the world’s top rugby competitions, including Super Rugby Pacific, where he made 39 appearances and scored 27 tries for the Crusaders.

He later featured for the Waratahs, adding another try from four matches.

He remains the second-highest try scorer in Flying Fijians history with 21 tries — a record he shares with fellow Nadroga native Aisea Tuilevu.

Nadolo also ranks fourth on Fiji’s all-time points list, behind Ben Volavola, Seremaia Bai, and Nicky Little.

At 37, Nadolo’s new role will see him focus on developing individual player skills and working closely with the Drua coaching team to strengthen the club’s player development pathway.

