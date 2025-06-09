Local coaches to gain exposure

Koli Sewabu [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) will involve local coaches from unions across the country in national team training camps as part of preparations for upcoming international tournaments.

According to Acting Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu, this initiative is part of the FRU’s new Coach Development Pathway, aimed at providing local coaches with exposure and experience at the international level.

The program is expected to begin as early as this month, when the Fiji Warriors assemble for their next training camp.

“And as part of our new coaching development pathway, this is to bring them and expose them at this level. Hopefully they’ll learn and grow from there, and take away new ideas and new ways of doing things back to their provincial unions.”

Through this initiative, local coaches will have the opportunity to work alongside national coaching staff and gain firsthand insight into high-performance preparation and standards.

This collaboration is expected to help raise the standard of competition in domestic tournaments and contribute to the development of higher-quality players to represent Fiji on the international stage.

